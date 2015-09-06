Pogba hints he may snub Barcelona and stay at Juventus

Paul Pogba has revealed he is considering ignoring interest from Barcelona to stay at Juventus for the foreseeable future.

The central midfielder, 22, was heavily linked with a Turin departure in the recently closed transfer window, but Juve reportedly rejected Barca's 80 million euros ($89m) offer in July.

With a host of other clubs also thought to be keen on signing Pogba €- Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City included -€“ it has become a matter of when not if the Frenchman will leave Juve.

However, Pogba has stressed he is comfortable at the 2015 Champions League finalists and he wants to help turn around Juve's poor start to the season, in which they lost both of their opening Serie A fixtures.

"It was not the right time for me to go, and I could very well remain at Juventus," he told Telefoot. "Right now, I'm still happy to be there. We will finish the season and then we'll see again.

"Has a Barca deal been struck in January? I don't know, for now I'm at Juventus and I'm focused only on them because we haven't started well. As for the rest, we'll see."

