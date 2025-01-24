Pirates 'bummed' after young collector, who scored one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes card, declines team's offer

Earlier this week, a young collector pulled the coveted autographed MLB debut patch card of Paul Skenes from the market.

An 11-year-old collector from Southern California, who nabbed a one-of-kind baseball card featuring the Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher, decided to turn down a trade offer from the MLB franchise.

The card was featured in the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set. On Friday, the trading card and collectible manufacturer confirmed the collector had "chosen to send the card to auction with @FanaticsCollect instead," Topps wrote in an Instagram post.

The Pirates offered a package of perks in exchange for the card. A pair of premium Pirates season tickets for three decades, an opportunity to play a softball game on the field, a meet and greet with Skenes and autographed jerseys were among offerings from the team.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, who is dating Skenes, also offered an incentive to the owner of the card.

"Let's raise the stakes…the person who finds this card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite," Dunne wrote in a post to her Instagram story.

While the collector wrote in a journal entry shared by Topps that nabbing the card was a "dream come true," apparently that dream did not include spending time over the next 30 years attending games at PNC Park.

The Pirates admitted they were "bummed" after learning of the collector's decision but offered to have the fan at a game sometime during the 2025 season.

"Well…we’re bummed that we won’t be seeing you behind home plate for 30 seasons. But we’d still love to bring you to Pittsburgh for a special day at PNC Park this season," the team posted on X.

Fanatics Collect, which will handle the auctioning of the card in March, said it will donate its proceeds from the sale to fire relief funds in the Los Angeles area.

Skenes delivered a season to remember in 2024, finishing 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts. Before winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award, he was named to the MLB All-Star team. Skenes was the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and made his big league debut in May 2024.

Rookies have worn MLB debut patches on their jerseys since 2023. Topps acquired the patches and created the unique cards. The card could hold pretty high value considering the potentially bright future ahead for the 22-year-old, who finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Skenes said over the weekend he hasn’t thought about the potential of signing a long-term contract to remain with the Pirates, saying instead his focus is on helping the Pirates take a step toward contending in 2025. He is eligible for free agency after the 2029 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

