©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies reliever calls his crushing season-ending error a 'horses--- throw'

Orion Kerkering's errant throw sent the Dodgers to the NLCS

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering talked about his season-ending mistake during the team's 2-1 Game 4 NLDS loss Thursday at Dodger Stadium that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers to the National League Championship Series.

Kerkering, 24, was pitching in a 1-1 game in the bottom of the 11th inning. The bases were loaded and there were two outs. 

Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages hit a ground ball right back to Kerkering, who didn’t field the ball cleanly. Kerkering scrambled to pick up the booted ball and fired a wayward throw toward home plate, allowing the run to score. 

Orion Kerkering sits in dugout

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Orion Kerkering sits in the dugout after his team's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series Thursday at Dodger Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

If Kerkering had looked up before he threw the ball, he would have seen catcher J.T. Realmuto pointing to first base, telling him to throw there. 

The Phillies' reliever could have gathered himself and thrown to first base to record the final out of the inning but instead threw to home. 

Kerkering said the pressure got to him. 

"Just hit off my foot, once that pressure got to me, (I) just thought it was a faster throw to J.T., a little quicker throw than trying to cross body it to Bryce (Harper at first base)," Kerkering told reporters after the game.

J.T. Realmuto reacts to walkoff loss

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto walks off the field after the Los Angeles Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim, center, scored the series-winning run in Game 4 of the NLDS in the 11th inning Thursday at Dodger Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo)

"Just a horses--- throw."

Kerkering said he was in the moment and didn’t hear his teammates telling him to go to first base. The Huntington Beach, California, native said his teammates encouraged him after the game. 

"Just keep your head up," Kerkering said. "It’s an honest mistake. It’s baseball. S--- happens. Just keep your head up, you’ll be good for a long time to come. It’s not my fault. (We) had opportunities to score. Just keep your head up.

J.T Realmuto reacts after stunning loss

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto looks down after the Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 4 of the National League Division Series Thursday at Dodger Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo)

"Means a lot. It shows they care a lot. It just means everything, for sure," he added. "This really f---ing sucks right now, but hopefully keep pushing and get over this hump."

Kerkering had a strong season for the Phillies this year. In 69 games, he had an 8-4 record with a 3.30 ERA and four saves.

The NLCS will begin Monday. 

The Dodgers will face either the Chicago Cubs or the Milwaukee Brewers, who will play a deciding NLDS Game 5 on Saturday. 

