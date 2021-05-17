Phillies' Joe Girardi, Jean Segura have dugout spat, manager downplays it as 'bench conversation'

The Philadelphia Phillies’ struggles were on full display Sunday in their two-run loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Phillies second baseman Jean Segura committed two errors during the 10-8 loss. One of them came in the first inning on a one-hopper from Blue Jays batter Randal Grichuk.

Television cameras panned to the Phillies dugout to see manager Joe Girardi and Segura have a shouting match in the dugout. At one point, Segura had to be restrained by coach Dusty Wathan.

Girardi was reluctant to talk about the incident with reporters.

"The bench conversation meant for the bench," Girardi said after he tried to brush off the questions. "You can ask all you want, you got everything you’re going to get about it. I’m done with it."

Segura didn’t comment on the incident after the game.

The Phillies have been one of the better defensive teams in the league, only committing 22 errors and having a .984 fielding percentage through 41 games.

Girardi was frustrated with the team’s defense on Saturday night after the team’s 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The team committed three errors in that game.

"Catch the ball. Just catch the ball," Girardi said Saturday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "That’s all we need to do. I don’t know what that is. They work every day. They do their stuff. It has to be they’re just not following the ball in their glove, miscommunication. It shouldn’t happen at this level."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.