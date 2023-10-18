Phillies great Lenny Dykstra dishes on Bryce Harper's greatness, says Aaron Nola could pitch on 1993 team

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-0 lead in the NLCS. Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings, and superstar first baseman Bryce Harper kept his postseason hitting streak alive.

Outfielder Lenny Dykstra started his career with the New York Mets and won the 1986 World Series with the team, but he spent the majority of his major league career with the Phillies.

On Tuesday, Dykstra made an appearance on Dan Dakich of Outkick's "Don't @ Me" show and suggested Harper and Nola's style of play would translate to his 1986 Mets team, but he also believes both would be stars on the 1993 Phillies squad.

"The ‘93 Phillies made the ’86 Mets look like school children," Dykstra said when asked whether Harper and Nola could play for the World Series-winning Mets team.

The 1993 Phillies upset the 104-win Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series but ultimately lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Phillies are undefeated at home in this year's playoffs, and the fans inside Citizens Bank Park have been credited with helping give the team a significant home-field advantage. Dykstra also talked about his experiencing playing in New York City and Philadelphia.

"And that's the thing about Philadelphia you see. … I was very fortunate to play in the two best sports cities in the country. You have to have a certain mentality to play in them cities. The fans … they know what's going on, you get a guy over from second with nobody out … they'll clap. Dodger Stadium, the playoffs … don't matter … seventh inning they're all gone."

Harper left the Washington Nationals after the 2018 season. He is now in his fifth year in Philly and is a two-time NL MVP and a seven-time MLB All-Star. Dykstra praised Harper for getting the Phillies going in the right direction.

"Harper, he's also brought a new kind of excitement that Philadelphia was missing," Dykstra said.

"The biggest key for Philadelphia that people really haven't talked about is Robert Thomson. A manager in the big leagues isn't so much about making moves. It's getting players who want to play for you … motivating your players."

The Phillies cruised to a 10-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Dykstra also shared his prediction on this year's World Series winner.

"I do think Philly is going to win the World Series," he said. "They just have a lot of momentum."

The series shifts to Phoenix Thursday, where the D-Backs will look to bounce back at Chase Field.