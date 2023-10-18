Phillies power past D'Backs in NLCS Game 2 behind Kyle Schwarber homers, Aaron Nola pitching

Kyle Schwarber’s tear through the MLB postseason continued Tuesday night as his two home runs helped guide the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

Schwarber hit two home runs off of Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly. It was two of three Phillies homers during the game. Trea Turner also hit a home run as the Phillies improved to 7-1 in the postseason.

"I think this is kind of the lineup that we envisioned ourselves having all season long," Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto said. "I just think that we’re clicking at the right time right now."

Schwarber has 18 home runs in the postseason. The mark ties Reggie Jackson for the most homers in the postseason by a left-handed batter, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Aaron Nola helped the Phillies stay comfortable.

In six innings of work, Nola allowed just three hits in his entire outing. He had seven strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 0.96. Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering came in to close the game out.

"It's not going to be every day, but the way that these guys are throwing the ball right now, it's been fantastic," Realmuto added, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "It makes our jobs a lot easier, and hopefully as we keep going through this, we can make their jobs a little bit easier, too, with scoring some runs."

Arizona had four hits in total.

Ketel Marte was 2-for-4, Christian Walker was 1-for-4 and Gabriel Moreno was 1-for-4.

Game 3 is back in Arizona on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.