The PGA Championship
PGA Championship: Tiger Woods' presence still packs punch for competitors, golfer says

Robert MacIntyre explained what was going through his mind during the Masters with Woods lurking in the background

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tiger Woods may be far and wide away from what he used to be on the golf course, but his aurora is still strong and affecting the young golfers.

Robert MacIntyre, who is set to tee off at the 10th tee in the first and second rounds at the PGA Championship starting Thursday, recalled Monday what it was like being around Woods at the Masters in April. He said he was on the putting green at one point and heard a stampede coming.

The group of Lee Westwood of England (L) and Robert MacIntyre of Scotland walks across the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

The group of Lee Westwood of England (L) and Robert MacIntyre of Scotland walks across the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"I was standing on the putting green during the Masters and it was like a herd coming," the 25-year-old said, via The Herald Scotland. "You could hear the rumble. It was wild. The attention on the event was unbelievable."

During the third round of the Masters, MacIntyre said he hit a ball into the trees and was hoping he would be able to play it from where it landed. He was worried about going back to the tee with Woods watching and lurking behind him.

"I’d hit a bad tee shot and ended up in the tree. I said, ‘I’m not going back to the tee, I know he (Woods) is there’. But I did. I didn’t even look at him or his playing partner, Kevin Kisner. But I thought, ‘He’s just another man.’ I mean I’ve spoken to Phil (Mickelson) on the range at Torrey Pines but Tiger now is the only man that I will be in awe of playing with," he added.

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. 

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.  (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

MacIntyre explained he doesn’t want to be in a situation in which he couldn’t control his comfort level. He said at the 2019 Open Championship he removed his name from a group with Ian Poulter in it. He would finish tied for sixth in that event.

But if Woods wanted to be in his group, that would be a different story.

"I’d say, ‘No problem, in you come," MacIntyre added. "Until that happens, though, I’ll not put my name next to his. I want to play with him, though. Growing up, he was the best I’ve ever seen. If I get the chance it’ll be something I’ll never forget."

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

He hasn’t finished better than tied for 49th at the PGA Championship. He will be making his third appearance at the event. He has two professional wins under his belt: 2017 on the MENA Tour’s Sahara Kuwait Championship and the European Tour’s Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown in November 2020.

He tees off at 8:30 a.m. at Southern Hills in Oklahoma for the PGA Championship on Thursday. His group includes Ryan Palmer and Alex Noren.

Luckily, Woods will tee off at 9:11 a.m. on Thursday.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.