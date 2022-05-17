PGA Championship: Tiger Woods' presence still packs punch for competitors, golfer says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods may be far and wide away from what he used to be on the golf course, but his aurora is still strong and affecting the young golfers.

Robert MacIntyre, who is set to tee off at the 10th tee in the first and second rounds at the PGA Championship starting Thursday, recalled Monday what it was like being around Woods at the Masters in April. He said he was on the putting green at one point and heard a stampede coming.

"I was standing on the putting green during the Masters and it was like a herd coming," the 25-year-old said, via The Herald Scotland. "You could hear the rumble. It was wild. The attention on the event was unbelievable."

During the third round of the Masters, MacIntyre said he hit a ball into the trees and was hoping he would be able to play it from where it landed. He was worried about going back to the tee with Woods watching and lurking behind him.

"I’d hit a bad tee shot and ended up in the tree. I said, ‘I’m not going back to the tee, I know he (Woods) is there’. But I did. I didn’t even look at him or his playing partner, Kevin Kisner. But I thought, ‘He’s just another man.’ I mean I’ve spoken to Phil (Mickelson) on the range at Torrey Pines but Tiger now is the only man that I will be in awe of playing with," he added.

MacIntyre explained he doesn’t want to be in a situation in which he couldn’t control his comfort level. He said at the 2019 Open Championship he removed his name from a group with Ian Poulter in it. He would finish tied for sixth in that event.

But if Woods wanted to be in his group, that would be a different story.

"I’d say, ‘No problem, in you come," MacIntyre added. "Until that happens, though, I’ll not put my name next to his. I want to play with him, though. Growing up, he was the best I’ve ever seen. If I get the chance it’ll be something I’ll never forget."

He hasn’t finished better than tied for 49th at the PGA Championship. He will be making his third appearance at the event. He has two professional wins under his belt: 2017 on the MENA Tour’s Sahara Kuwait Championship and the European Tour’s Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown in November 2020.

He tees off at 8:30 a.m. at Southern Hills in Oklahoma for the PGA Championship on Thursday. His group includes Ryan Palmer and Alex Noren.

Luckily, Woods will tee off at 9:11 a.m. on Thursday.