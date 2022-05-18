PGA Championship 2022: What to know about the second major of the season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The PGA Championship is set to tee off Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and run through Sunday evening.

The PGA Championship is the second major of the PGA Tour season and will feature some of the top golfers in the game, including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Spieth finished second at the AT&T Byron Nelson and won the RBC Heritage. He missed the cut at the Masters and will be looking to bounce back to complete the career Grand Slam with a win at the PGA.

"Long-term, it would be really cool to say that you captured the four biggest tournaments in the world, that are played in different parts of the world, and different styles, too. You feel like you kind of accomplished golf," he said Wednesday.

Woods will be playing his second event since suffering a devastating leg injury in a 2021 car crash. He said earlier in the week his lower body was feeling stronger.

"I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters," Woods said, via New York Post. "We went back to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it."

Woods, Spieth and McIlroy are grouped together in the first two rounds.

Noticeably missing are Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Mickelson, the defending champion, bowed out of the tournament after catching flak for his comments about Saudi Arabia and why he found LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed rival league, to be a good opportunity, criticizing the PGA Tour in the process.

He hasn’t played a tournament since February.

DeChambeau is dealing with a wrist injury and won’t be able to compete in the major tournament. He practiced at Southern Hills for two days before pulling out.

According to PGA Tour.com, the weather could play a big part in who wins the major. Gusts are expected to reach up to 30 mph in the first three rounds and still reach up to 20 mph Sunday. Temperatures to start the tournament could reach into the 90s and then fall into the 70s by the end.

The first group will feature John Daly, Shaun Micheel and Y.E. Yang. They will begin the tournament, teeing off at 8 a.m. ET.

How to watch

Golf fans will be able to watch the PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS. The first two rounds will air solely on ESPN on Thursday and Friday with CBS taking over the coverage on Saturday and Sunday afternoons into the evening.

ESPN’s coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET on each day while CBS begins its coverage at 1 p.m. ET.

Past champions

2021: Phil Mickelson

2020: Collin Morikawa

2019: Brooks Koepka

2018: Brooks Koepka

2017: Justin Thomas

2016: Jimmy Walker

2015: Jason Day

The Associated Press contributed to this report.