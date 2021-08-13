Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin was looking for jobs on LinkedIn before signing with New England

Quinn Nordin thought his chances of making it to the NFL were over after not getting selected in the 2021 Draft and so he turned to LinkedIn to find another path. Fast forward several months, and the former Michigan kicker is making headlines after his preseason debut with the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Nordin, 22, was 3-for-3 in field goal attempts, including a 50-yarder, against the Washington Football Team . With veteran Nick Folk not participating in training camp, this has opened the door for the young rookie.

But Nordin’s pro career almost didn’t happen

"I was on LinkedIn looking at jobs. I was thinking about maybe going into the military," he told reporters on Monday. "The Patriots were my only call, so I’m here. I’m doing the best I can, and that’s it."

Nordin, who has completed 17-of-17 field goal attempts during training camp this week, said he finally got the call when he was on a walk with his mom back in May

"My agent called me and told me that (the Patriots) were going to get (me) a contract," he said, via mlive.com . "And I said, ‘I’m not going to believe anything until there’s something at my house.’ Something came to the house, and I’m extremely grateful. But I couldn’t even believe it, because when you want something to happen and it doesn’t happen and you wait and you wait and you wait, you’re just that much more grateful when the opportunity does come."

So where would Nordin be if he never got that call? Hard to say for sure but he did say his dad needed some work done around the house.

"Literally, I think it was two days after, my dad needed the deck power-washed," he recalled Monday. "All my buddies had signed with teams, and I was like, you know what, I could rent this power washer and I could power-wash decks in the neighborhood. But I wanted to give (the NFL) a shot. This is every kid’s, person’s dream to get a chance to play for the New England Patriots."