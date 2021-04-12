Patriots' Julian Edelman announces retirement: 'It's been the best 12 years of my life'

New England Patriots great Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday afternoon with a touching video posted to social media.

Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, posted an emotional video of himself sitting at Gillette Stadium, saying "it's been the best 12 years of my life."

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy, and no surprise this isn't going to be easy either," Edelman said. "I always said I'll go until the wheels come off, and they finally have fallen off. Due to an injury last year, I'll be making my official announcement of my retirement from football. This was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. And I'm honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot."

Edelman continued thanking Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family, head coach Bill Belichick, and his teammates and coaches through the years.

"It's a helluva run," Edelman concluded. "And I can't forget you, Patriot Nation. You guys welcomed me and my family to a region we didn't know. But now, I am one of you. I'll leave you guys with two words: Foxboro Forever."

Edelman, a Super Bowl MVP, finished his career with 620 receptions, 6,822 receiving yards, and 41 touchdowns. A seventh-round pick out of Kent State, Edelman showed up for the Patriots when it mattered most. He had 118 postseason receptions and 1,442 yards, which are both second-most in the Super Bowl era behind only the legendary Jerry Rice.