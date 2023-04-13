Patriots' Bailey Zappe ready to 'take full advantage' if given chance to battle Mac Jones for starting QB job

Bill Belichick is indicating the starting quarterback job is up for grabs for the 2023 NFL season, and second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe is ready to compete if the opportunity presents itself.

Zappe is coming off a rookie season in which he started two games and became a fan favorite in New England.

And it appears he’ll have a chance to unseat Mac Jones under center.

"If my opportunity presents itself, like I’ve been saying, I’m going to take full advantage of it," Zappe told reporters on Wednesday. "I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win. That’s really all I can say from that standpoint. That’s coach Belichick’s decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it."

At the NFL owners' meetings in March, Belichick was asked about the quarterback situation heading into next season, and the legendary Patriots head coach refused to say the job was Jones'.

"Everybody will get a chance to play," Belichick said when asked if there would be a quarterback competition in the summer. "We’ll play the best player."

In typical Belichick fashion, he told reporters the mentality did not apply to just the quarterback position, saying it was the same for "every position."

New England’s offense struggled in 2022, finishing the season 26th in yards per game while averaging just 208 passing yards per game.

Jones, who battled injuries throughout the year, regressed in his second season , ending the year with a lower completion percentage and passer rating than in his rookie campaign.

Bill O’Brien was hired in January to be New England’s offensive coordinator, returning to New England after spending the last two years as the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama .

"I’m really excited just to learn all the knowledge he has from the quarterback position, not the position itself, but from a defensive standpoint as well, how he sees a defense," Zappe said Wednesday. "I’m really excited about this year with some of the new guys we got on the team as well. And just ready to get after it."