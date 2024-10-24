Patrick Mahomes credits his 'dad bod' for viral touchdown vs. 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored his first rushing touchdown in 32 games last week in the Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.

During that scamper from a yard out, Mahomes was met by a 49ers defender who attempted to tackle him before he crossed the goal line.

That player quickly turned into a meme, as Mahomes bulldozed him to the turf as he walked in for six points.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Sunday, Mahomes was asked about that moment.

Mahomes credited his "dad bod."

"I actually lowered my shoulder to absorb the hit, right there in the end zone, and that ‘dad bod,’ man, just had enough weight on me where he went down," Mahomes said. "So, it wasn’t like I was initially trying to seek out contact. I was trying to absorb it and get in the end zone."

Either way, Malik Mustapha was dropped by Mahomes, who stared down at his opponent with his teammates celebrating the score.

Mahomes’ efforts led to another Chiefs win, and they remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.

However, it’s been a rough go for Mahomes in the pass game. He threw two more interceptions last week and totaled just 154 yards on 16 of 27 passing.

The Chiefs will not complain about the results. But Mahomes leads the league in interceptions with eight, and he has just six passing touchdowns.

Kansas City this week traded for former Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who not only adds a veteran presence, but can possibly step into Rashee Rice’s role as the top target for Mahomes.

Rice is out for the year after Mahomes barreled into his leg while attempting a tackle after an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rice suffered a season-ending injury, and the Chiefs have relied on Juju Smith-Schuster among others, to help get the ball downfield.

In head coach Andy Reid’s offensive scheme, anyone can slot in and produce, which has been the case in past weeks. And Reid said there will be no easing in Hopkins, who is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders.

