Travis Kelce mentions Super Bowl rematch hopes to George Kittle after Chiefs defeat 49ers: 'Let's do it again'

At the conclusion of each of the past two postseasons, the Kansas City Chiefs were the last team standing.

Although star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense has not looked quite like the same high-flying team as they have in the past, Kansas City has managed to win all six of the games they've played in this season.

The Chiefs improved to 6-0 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. The Chiefs and Niners met in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this year, and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce appears to be interested in a rematch.

Shortly after the latest clash between the Chiefs and Niners in Santa Clara, NFL Films released footage of Kelce's exchange with San Francisco tight end George Kittle.

"Let’s do it again in February, bro," Kelce said.

Kittle was open to a potential rematch in New Orleans in Feb. 2025 for Super Bowl LIX.

"Yeah, I know why not," the five-time Pro Bowler responded.

Kittle then complimented Kelce's choice of cleats saying, "I like the (Jordans)."

Mahomes overcame two interceptions to deliver a few big plays with his feet to help the Chiefs knock off the 49ers 28-18 in the regular season version of the Super Bowl rematch.

Mahomes acknowledged that having the defense and running game carry the team was different from what many have become accustomed to.

"I just don’t think it’s normal for what you’ve seen from us because there’s not a lot of passing touchdowns," Mahomes said after going back-to-back games without a touchdown pass for just the second time in his career.

Mahomes also took accountability for his noticeable uptick in turnovers this season. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has thrown six touchdowns against eight interceptions.

"There’s been a lot of turnovers, especially by me. I think it’s just showing the versatility of our team. It’s not just about me, it’s not just about the stats and the light show and stuff like that. It’s about playing team football and I believe if we continue to work, we’ll get better offensively throwing the ball down the field. But until then, it’s nice to know that we have a great running game, we’ve got a great defense and we’re able to execute whenever the time comes to win football games."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

