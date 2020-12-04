Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

WWE’s Lacey Evans says the Marines 'saved my life': 'I didn’t know what I wanted to be'

The wrestler will participate in 'Tribute to the Troops' on Sunday

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 4Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is a proud veteran.

The star served in the Marines before taking her career to the ring and is preparing for the organization's annual "Tribute to the Troops" event.

Ahead of the special salute, the 30-year-old wrestler spoke with The Wrap about her time in the military and what it means to her.

Evans was a member of the U.S. Marines' special reaction team, a job that ran "24 hours a day, seven days a week," as she put it.

Despite the intensity of such a position, Evans said that her time with the Marines "honestly saved my life."

PAT PATTERSON, WWE WRESTLING SUPERSTAR, DEAD AT 79

Lacey Evans said that joining the Marines 'saved my life'

Lacey Evans said that joining the Marines 'saved my life' (WWE)

“Growing up, I did not have the role models that I needed. I didn’t know what I wanted to be. I didn’t know what a positive, happy, healthy lifestyle looked like,” she recalled.

The Superstar added: “All I knew, while looking around, [was] my dysfunctional, drug-infested, mental health. Anger, depression. It seeped [into] and destroyed my family. That’s the life that I knew.”

LATE FORMER WWE SUPERSTAR ASHLEY MASSARO'S BROTHER DEAD AFTER KNIFE ATTACK

At 19, Evans -- real name Macey Estrella-Kadlec -- enlisted in the Marines, imagining it to be "most challenging s--t" she could get herself into. During her time in the armed forces, she learned "confidence, discipline and grit."

However, it's not just the servicemen and women that Evans is hoping to honor.

Lacey Evans will take part in Sunday's 'Tribute to the Troops' special.

Lacey Evans will take part in Sunday's 'Tribute to the Troops' special. (WWE)

“I know not only what the military goes through — the veterans, the active-duty — but their spouses, their kids,” she said. “They’re going through hell. The divorce rate’s high, the arguments are high. The veterans are tired, the active-duty — they go through a lot.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In fact, the star chose her career path in the Military Police with the "babies that don’t have a helping hand" in mind.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Tribute to the Troops" will air on FOX on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT following any 1 p.m. NFL games, and 3 p.m. ET/noon PT following any 4:05 p.m. games.

On Our Radar