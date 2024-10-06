Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Tommy Tremble gets knocked out in brutal collision with Bears' Jaquan Brisker

Tremble didn't return in the first half

Ryan Gaydos
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble appeared to be knocked out after colliding with Chicago Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the second quarter on Sunday.

Tremble caught a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton and began to run up the field when he was met by Brisker. The safety lowered his shoulder and Tremble lowered his head. The two collided and the tight end went down. The ball came loose and the Bears recovered.

Tommy Tremble warms up

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Tremble didn’t return in the first half. Chicago scored on its next drive to take a 21-7 lead. Caleb Williams later threw a touchdown pass in the latter stages of the second quarter. Chicago had a 27-7 lead at the half.

He had one catch for seven yards in the game.

The fourth-year tight end was a third-round pick out of Notre Dame by the Panthers. Going into the game, he had six catches on seven targets for 52 yards in three games.

Jaquan Brisker vs Rams

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass at Soldier Field on Sept. 29, 2024. (Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

Over his career, Tremble has 68 catches for 600 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in 52 games.

Brisker has emerged as a key defensive back for the Bears. Chicago was eighth in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed through the first four weeks of the season and Brisker has been one of the reasons why.

Caleb Williams throws

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

He has 35 tackles and one interception in four games this season.

