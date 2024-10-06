Vikings stave off Jets' 4th-quarter comeback attempt to remain undefeated in London

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense had its worst performance of the year, but Brian Flores’ defense came through to stave off a New York Jets comeback to remain undefeated.

With the 23-17 win over New York in the NFL’s first London game of the year, the Vikings are 5-0, while the Jets move to 2-3 on the year.

Aaron Rodgers had a brutal first half with multiple interceptions thrown, including one to Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who ran it back 63 yards for the pick-six.

But, as the Vikings stalled most of the second half, Rodgers found himself with less than three minutes to play in his final drive looking to mount a comeback from 17 or more points for the first time in over a decade.

Rodgers was working his way down the field, using Garrett Wilson, who finally had a breakout game with his quarterback, as well as other targets to find himself in Vikings territory with more than enough time to score a touchdown with an extra point needed for the victory.

But, on third-and-10 from the Minnesota 26-yard line, Rodgers wanted to throw a contested ball to Mike Williams on the right sideline. However, it was veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore who made the tough interception to seal the victory.

It marked Rodgers’ third interception of the game, as he was 29-for-54 for 244 yards with two touchdowns.

Sam Darnold went into this game saying all the right things about his bad tenure with the Jets in press conferences leading up to the game. The Jets selected him third overall out of USC six years ago. With the Vikings, Darnold has looked like what Jets fans hoped he would be, but the Gang Green defense made it hard on him in this one.

Darnold had his worst game as a Viking, going 14-for-31 for 179 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Justin Jefferson was his top receiver with six catches for 92 yards, but he had 14 targets in this one, though many flags were called on the cornerbacks trying to keep him at bay for holding and pass interference.

It’s also worth noting that veteran running back Aaron Jones had to leave the game due to an injury in the first half, which took a big piece out of this red-hot Vikings offense.

Still, the Vikings proved they are a true contender because, despite the offense’s shortcomings, the defense stepped up and made the plays needed to head back across the pond with the victory.

As for that Rodgers connection with Wilson, the speedy receiver had 13 receptions for 101 yards with his core on 22 targets. If there is any positive to take from a tough loss, Jets fans should feel good knowing Rodgers and Wilson look to finally be on the same page.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.