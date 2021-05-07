Panthers' Sam Darnold draws hilarious rendition of team logo

The Carolina Panthers tested out a new and unique new look on social media Thursday thanks to quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold displayed his art skills in a video posted to the team’s website where he tried his hand at drawing the Panthers' logo.

"That’s it!" the fourth-year quarterback said in amusement.

The picture went viral among Panthers fans, prompting the team to change all of its social media profile pictures to what can only be described as something resembling a spooky cat. The team later changed its logo back.

This isn’t the first time Darnold’s been asked to showcase his artistic abilities.

After getting drafted third overall by the New York Jets in 2018, the then-rookie quarterback was asked to draw the Jets’ logo.

"I’m not creative at all," he said, while saying of the final product: "I did pretty good."

Darnold was traded to the Panthers in early April in exchange for two 2021 draft picks and a fourth-round pick in 2022.

"When I heard the news that they wanted to trade me, it was tough," Darnold said in his introductory press conference. "Anytime you’re not wanted somewhere, that’s always a tough pill to swallow. But then it was the opposite feeling. You go from being unwanted and then all of a sudden, the people in Carolina wanted me and obviously traded for me. You go from being unwanted to wanted. … Things didn’t work out the way I wanted to in New York, but I was just so excited for a fresh start and a new opportunity. It was bittersweet."