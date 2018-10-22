Panthers' Eric Reid blasts Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins over anthem protests

Two NFL players who have knelt during the national anthem and seemed to be in each other’s corners nearly came to blows Sunday before their game against each other.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid, a former teammate of Colin Kaepernick, confronted Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins on the field near the Eagles’ logo before their game. The exchange got heated and both players had to be separated.

The bad blood between the two stems from Reid splitting from Jenkins’ The Players Coalition after the organization sought to have the protests during the national anthem stopped if the NFL made donations to causes the group supports. Jenkins’ group and the NFL agreed to a deal in which the league would donate about $90 million to organizations supported by the players

Reid also wasn’t happy Kaepernick was excluded from meetings on the issue.

“We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin,” Reid, 26, said after the game. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It's cowardly. He sold us out.”

Jenkins, 30, didn’t say much about Reid’s comments.

“I'm not going to get up here and say anything negative about that man,” he told reporters.

Kaepernick also tweeted his support for Reid.

Carolina ended up coming away with the victory, 21-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.