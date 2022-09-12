Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Carolina Panthers
Published

Panthers' Baker Mayfield admits he would've liked 'bragging rights' over former team

Mayfield got the Panthers back in the game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baker Mayfield showed incredible heart when he helped the Carolina Panthers get back in the game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday.

With all the hype going into the Week 1 matchup, Mayfield helped give the Panthers the lead in the fourth quarter. He had a rushing touchdown and a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson. If it was not for a few questionable calls, Carolina may have started the season 1-0.

Browns kicker Cade York nailed a 58-yard field goal for the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Mayfield told reporters after the game he was not quite "emotional" seeing his former Browns teammates for the first time since he was traded but admitted he would have like to have had "bragging rights" in the win.

"It's always good to see familiar faces. Emotional? No, I wouldn't get too much into that," the quarterback said, via the Akron Beacon-Journal. "It was good to see some people. Obviously, disappointed with the way things finished. I would have loved to have bragging rights against those guys, but we didn't finish, mostly because we didn't start fast."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

BROWNS RUIN BAKER MAYFIELD'S REVENGE GAME, DEFEAT PANTHERS WITH LATE FIELD GOAL

Mayfield finished 16-for-27 with 237 passing yards, two total touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked four times.

He said after the game he was going to "flush" the performance and focus on getting better for Week 2 when the team hits the road against the New York Giants.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their loss against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their loss against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl," he said, via NFL.com. "There's 16 more games. The Super Bowl is not until February. It's the beginning of September. We're going to flush this, we're going to learn, we're going to be better."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.