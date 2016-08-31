Padres Oswaldo Arcia Looking to Find a Role with Padres

The Padres recently picked up another young outfielder as they search to find the right mix for their major league club in 2017 and into the future. Oswaldo Arcia impressed on Tuesday night.

He is 25 years old, hits left-handed with some power, and plays good defense. The Padres also have Alex Dickerson, but it doesn't mean Arcia doesn't stand a chance for the future.

Arcia was originally drafted by the Twins and given the top prospect billing. In four seasons he never quite showed that promise, hitting .240 with 40 home runs. He was traded to Tampa Bay this season before let go by them earlier this month. The Padres are happy to give him a chance.

Tuesday he homered and Manager Andy Green was liking what he saw: "I thought his timing looked better than it did in his first game out, which makes some sense, because he had been at home for a few days. He's going to keep getting that opportunity right now."

It is amazing how some players just take longer to find their stride. He was drafted as a 17 year old out of Venezuela and has been playing professionally since 17. So though he is just 25, he has already been playing for quite a while. This year has been tough for him and he has bounced around from his first club to a second club, then discarded and picked up by the Padres.

He talked about transition through an interpreter: "A lot of movement, a lot of change. But the first time you step into a clubhouse, you get a feel for the environment. Everyone here has been really good, and that's motivated me."

Yesterday that motivation showed as he launched a home run. A couple of innings later he showed off his defense with a diving stop to steal the Braves from scoring even more runs. "It definitely feels good, especially being at the plate there and being able to help the team in whatever I can -- whatever situation, whatever moment," Arcia said. "I think it's good to show what I can do."

A pretty good first impression and a chance to play on a team that has nothing to lose could be just what Oswaldo Arcia needs to put it all together. The Padres just may be the team that reaps rewards for patience.

