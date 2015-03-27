Packers ask for help clearing snow at Lambeau ahead of Sunday's home finale

The Green Bay Packers are looking for help.

The NFL's only publicly owned team is asking for as many as 600 people to clear snow from Lambeau Field on Friday. The first big storm of the winter has already dumped 6 inches of snow on northeastern Wisconsin, with up to a foot expected before it tapers off. The Packers host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Shovelers need to be at least 15 years old, and the Packers will pay $10 per hour. The job comes with a shovel but, sorry, not a spot on the 53-man roster.

