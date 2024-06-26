Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Orioles

Orioles kick out fans waving 'Free Palestine' flags at Camden Yards

Fans booed and jeered as the demonstrators continued to wave the flag while being escorted out

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Fans holding "Free Palestine" flags were tossed from Camden Yards during a Baltimore Orioles-Cleveland Guardians game Wednesday night.

Video from The Baltimore Sun’s Jacob Calvin Meyer caught the moment Camden Yards security walked down to seats close to the field behind home plate and ordered the fans to leave. 

Three fans were spotted, two of whom waved their flags as they walked up the steps. Fans booed and jeered the demonstrators before the video ended. 

Orioles logo

A Baltimore Orioles logo patch on a jersey during a game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park June 21, 2024, in Houston. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Orioles released a statement, via The Baltimore Sun

"The individuals displaying political signage, which is a violation of our policy, were not seated in their ticketed seats and (incited) fans in the surrounding area. They were removed from the ballpark," the statement said. 

NEW YORK TIMES CHANGES HEADLINE ABOUT BOWMAN'S DEFEAT, INITIALLY BLAMED ‘FLOOD OF PRO-ISRAEL MONEY’

While the Orioles do allow signs at Camden Yards, the ballpark's policy does not allow content that is "commercial, political, and/or in bad taste, according to the Orioles’ discretion.

"The Orioles reserve the right to remove any banner at any time and people involved are subject to ejection," the policy states. 

Camden Yards general view

Ranger Suárez of the Philadelphia Phillies strikes out Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards June 14, 2024, in Baltimore. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This is not the first time we’ve seen "Free Palestine" activism at a sporting event, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar comes to mind. Fans were spotted at a Group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar holding up a large banner that stretched across multiple sections. 

This is only one example of "Free Palestine" signage and flags at soccer games.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to rage on, many have been seen protested in the United States, especially on college campuses. 

Baltimore Orioles logo

The Baltimore Orioles' logo at a game between the Orioles and the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards July 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Now, we’ve seen it at an MLB game. 

