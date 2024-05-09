Expand / Collapse search
Oregon

Oregon high school transgender runner puts together fast times against girls in semis, sparks outrage

Aayden Gallagher will race in the finals

Ryan Gaydos
Published
An Oregon high school transgender runner caused outrage on social media on Wednesday after competing in several events at the Portland Interscholastic League Championship semifinals against girls.

Aayden Gallagher, of McDaniel High School, finished in first place in the 400-meter preliminary event with a 56.14 time – 0.23 seconds better than the second-place finisher. Gallagher finished second in the 200-meter preliminary event with a time of 24.49 – about 0.17 slower than the first-place finisher.

A general shot of a runner

A runner warms up on starting blocks before a competition. (John Walton - PA Images via Getty Images)

Gallagher qualified for the finals for both events.

Video clips of Gallagher running in the events appeared on social media and drew outrage.

Two-time Olympic runner Mara Yamauchi was among those who spoke out.

"He’s not even putting in a max effort. Disgusting," she wrote on X. "On the plus side, this is a clear illustration of male advantage. All females finish close together. He is way ahead. Everyone who allows males in the Female category should hang their heads in shame. Cowards!"

U.S. 24 Hour National Team member Carilyn Johnson also weighed in.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS ORGANIZATION BANS TRANS ATHLETES FROM PARTICIPATING IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

Runners on a race track

Shadows of runners competing on a track. (Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"Aaaaaand here we go again," she wrote on X. "And DO NOT come on here and say the girls should just refuse to compete. The ADULTS are the problem, and we all know it. Stop telling kids that one boy’s 'feelings' matter more than every other girl they compete against."

Piers Morgan added: "Any woman who supports this crap is a traitor to their sex. It’s shameful that the integrity of women’s sport is being destroyed like this."

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has a policy for transgender participation in high school sports.

"The OSAA endeavors to allow students to participate for the athletic or activity program of their consistently asserted gender identity while providing a fair and safe environment for all students," the policy stated.

"As with Rule 8.2 regarding Duration of Eligibility / Graduation, rules such as this one promote harmony and fair competition among member schools by maintaining equality of eligibility and increase the number of students who will have an opportunity to participate in interscholastic activities."

Oregon ducks football, Oregon sports

The Oregon School Activities Association has transgender policies for scholastic sports.

Additionally, the OSAA rules state that "once a transgender student has notified the student's school of their gender identity, the student shall be consistently treated as that gender for purposes of eligibility for athletics and activities, provided that if the student has tried out or participated in an activity, the student may not participate during that same season on a team of the other gender."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.