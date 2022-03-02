Expand / Collapse search
Russia-Ukraine war: Olympian Stanislav Horuna joins Ukrainian military effort, asks for support amid invasion

Horuna is a bronze medalist in men's karate Kumite

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Olympic bronze medalist Stanislav Horuna celebrated his 32nd birthday Tuesday pleading for help as Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine nearly a week after launching an invasion. 

Horuna, who represented his country during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the men's karate Kumite event, joined the Ukrainian Army and has used his social media platform to bring attention to Russia’s attacks led by President Vladimir Putin.

"Hello my friends. It is the first of March, and today is my birthday," Horuna said in a video posted to Instagram. "Just in case, if you wanted to make me a birthday present, better [to] send [that money] as a donation to support the Ukrainian Army and mention Ukraine in your social media."

Bronze medalist Stanislav Horuna of Team Ukraine poses with the bronze medal for the Men’s Karate Kumite at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan in August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. 

Bronze medalist Stanislav Horuna of Team Ukraine poses with the bronze medal for the Men’s Karate Kumite at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan in August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

"Thank you. Stand with Ukraine," he said, dressed in full military gear. 

Horuna has shown the harsh realities of the war on Ukraine using his social media. He posted what appeared to be the remains of a Russian military vehicle on Tuesday with the caption, "We fight back … We will kill every occupant who invades," according to Yahoo Sports

Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine reacts in his men's 75kg karate Group B match during Day 10 of the second European Games at Chizhovka Arena June 30, 2019, in Minsk, Belarus. 

Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine reacts in his men's 75kg karate Group B match during Day 10 of the second European Games at Chizhovka Arena June 30, 2019, in Minsk, Belarus.  (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, he posted videos to his Instagram Story of Ukrainian civilians appearing to make Molotov cocktails. Even children were pictured helping. 

"This is Ukraine! We unite and help each other," he wrote. "Even if we have to make bombs." 

Other Ukrainian athletes have joined the military effort, most notably boxing champions Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kyiv. 

Former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko (right) greets a staff member after he registered as a volunteer during a visit to a volunteers recruitment center in Kiev Feb. 2, 2022. 

Former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko (right) greets a staff member after he registered as a volunteer during a visit to a volunteers recruitment center in Kiev Feb. 2, 2022.  (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is the love, the love for my city, my home, my family, my neighbors, my daughter that has brought me here today, that I took this initiative and am now taking part in this territorial defense," Wladimir Klitschko said earlier this month when he enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com