Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged at World Aquatics Championships

Canadian swimming star Mary-Sophie Harvey revealed in a social media post Wednesday she was drugged at the World Aquatics Championships.

Harvey shared her harrowing experience on Instagram.

She wrote the incident occurred on the last night of the World Championships, which took place Sunday in Budapest, Hungary. She wrote she was debating whether to post anything about it and decided to be "transparent" with her followers.

"On the last night of the Worlds (sic) Championships, I got drugged," she started.

"At the time I wasn’t aware of what got inside of me, I just remember waking up the next morning completely lost; with our team manager and doctor at my bedside. I remember celebrating my competition while also being reasonable and aware of my next objective, which is (the) Commonwealth Games. But then, I don’t remember anything. There’s this four-to-six-hour window where I can’t recall a single thing. I’ve heard bits and pieces by people and I’ve experienced judgment too.

"The only thing I can say is this: I’ve never felt more ashamed."

Harvey recalled feeling different when she traveled back home to see her family.

"It felt like the body I was in, wasn’t mine (it still feels this way). I got home and found a dozen bruises on my body. Some of my friends told me afterwards that they to (carry) me while I was unconscious and it probably explained why.

"I didn’t make me feel any better."

Harvey wrote she consulted with doctors and was told she was "lucky" to only suffer a rib sprain and a small concussion.

"It did help me cure some of the fears I had but sadly not all of them," she added.

Harvey implored her followers to be careful.

"I thought I was safe, that it would never happen to me, especially while being surrounded b[y] friends," she wrote. But it did… and I wish someone had educated me on the matter prior to that night."

Harvey won a bronze medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle at the World Championships. She took home three silver medals and a bronze in the 2019 Pan American Games.