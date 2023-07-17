Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Published

Olivia Dunne teases followers with photo of her ESPYS 'security'

Dunne has been keeping busy this summer

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne was on the red carpet ahead of the ESPYS as she supported some of her Tigers and other collegiate colleagues who were up for awards at the ESPN event.

Dunne posted a few photos of herself in a black dress and teased her followers to "swipe to see my security."

Olivia Dunne and Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson and Olivia Dunne attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As followers swiped through the photos, they noticed that she posed with the legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Dunne is about to enter her senior season with the Tigers but has had an eventful summer.

Aside from a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, Dunne made an appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, she walked the carpet of the Academy of Country Music Awards and cheered the LSU baseball team on as they won the College World Series.

Olivia Dunne poses

Olivia Dunne at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

She also launched the Livvy Fund to help LSU female athletes navigate through the murky waters of NIL and maximize their potential.

"As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn’t imagine," Dunne said in a news release.

Olivia Dunne smiles

Olivia Dunne attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes, while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.