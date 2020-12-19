Oklahoma hangs on to defeat Iowa State in Big 12 title game

Oklahoma reigns supreme in the Big 12 Conference once again.

The Sooners won their fifth consecutive Big 12 championship game Saturday and defeated an upstart Iowa State team, 27-21.

Oklahoma started off strong, ending the first half with a 24-7 lead and appeared to be cruising to another Big 12 title. Spencer Rattler had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Chandler Morris added one more. Oklahoma was riding high very early.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

The Iowa State defense prevented the game from getting out of hand in the second half. The Cyclones held the Sooners to only three points and allowed Breece Hall and company to get back into the game.

Hall ran for a 1-yard score with 12 seconds to go in the third quarter to cut the lead and then ran for a 3-yard score with 5:15 remaining in the fourth quarter to bring Iowa State to within three points.

Oklahoma made it a six-point game with 2:02 remaining and needed to lock down the Cyclones offense.

TREY SERMON'S MONSTER GAME HELPS OHIO STATE TO BIG TEN TITLE VICTORY

Brock Purdy would throw an interception to Tre Brown in their final play, sealing the victory for the Sooners.

Rattler finished 22-for-34 with 272 passing yards and a touchdown. He also had 17 yards on the ground with a touchdown. He was named the MVP for the game. Sooners receiver Marvin Mims finished with seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

For the Cyclones, Purdy was 27-for-40 with 322 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Hall finished with 79 yards on 23 carries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oklahoma and Iowa State were both vying for a possible spot in the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma made its case better with the victory and will now need one of the three other teams left to play to lose in their conference championship games.