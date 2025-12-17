Ohio University fires head football coach for 'serious professional misconduct'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio University announced Wednesday it had terminated head football coach Brian Smith for cause.

"The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University," the school said in a statement.

The Bobcats named defensive coordinator John Hauser as interim head coach with the team scheduled to face the UNLV Rebels in the 2025 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl Dec. 23.

"A search for a permanent head coach for Ohio football will begin immediately," the statement concluded.

It’s unknown what "serious professional misconduct" Smith allegedly engaged in, but his attorney, Rex Elliott, denied any wrongdoing.

"We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith," Elliott said in a statement, per ESPN. "He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name.

"Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community."

Smith and the Bobcats went 8-4 in his first regular season as Ohio’s head coach. He was placed on leave on Dec. 1 for undisclosed reasons.

Smith was the team’s offensive coordinator last season before he was promoted to interim head coach following Tim Albin’s decision to head to Charlotte. The 45-year-old Smith received a five-year contract to remain the Bobcats’ head coach through the 2029 season.

But, having been fired by the university for cause, Smith won't be owed about $2.5 million in remaining salary.

Smith’s coaching career before Ohio involved stops with Washington State and Hawaii. He also played at Hawaii as an offensive lineman and long snapper.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.