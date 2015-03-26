Ohio State AD says NCAA probe has cost $800K

The NCAA investigation into Ohio State's football program has cost the school's athletic department $800,000.

Athletic director Gene Smith confirmed the figure on Wednesday in an email to The Associated Press. The Buckeyes football program has been embroiled in a memorabilia-for-cash scandal that broke late last year and has resulted in coach Jim Tressel losing his job after 10 years. Star quarterback Terrelle Pryor also has left the school.

Ohio State goes before the NCAA's committee on infractions this Friday. The NCAA can either accept Ohio State's self-imposed penalties, which include vacating 12 wins from the 2010 season and a two-year NCAA probation — or it can add to them.

Tressel was pressured to step down May 30 in the wake of the scandal.