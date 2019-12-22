Odell Beckham Jr. in heated confrontation with Browns coach Freddie Kitchens on sideline

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr.’s frustrations with how the season has been going appeared to boil over Sunday as he was caught in a heated confrontation with coach Freddie Kitchens on the sideline.

The CBS broadcast caught Beckham tossing his helmet over the bench and then getting in Kitchens’ face. The wide receiver appeared to be irate while trying to explain something to Kitchens and pointing multiple times to the field.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS' ELANDON ROBERTS EMBRACES NEW ROLE IN EXPLETIVE-LADEN RANT

It’s unclear what Beckham was upset about. Toward the end of the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, Beckham had four receptions on five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. It was his first touchdown catch since Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins. He has three on the season total now.

The outburst comes days after he had to squash rumors that he was asking opponents to “come get” him out of Cleveland. Beckham assured reporters last week those reports were false, according to ESPN.

RAIDERS TICKET PRICES TOO HIGH FOR SUPERFAN TO TAKE FANDOM TO LAS VEGAS: 'I FEEL LIKE I'M BEING EVICTED'

“I'm not going anywhere,” said Beckham, who the Browns acquired from the New York Giants in the offseason. “I'll be here. We'll figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave.”

He added: “Yeah, we're going to be here. We're going to do it again, and we're going to be what we felt like we should've been and correct all the little mistakes and all the if-we-would've-did-this games. It's just too good.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Beckham has reportedly played through a sports hernia this season, which may have contributed to his lack of production this season.