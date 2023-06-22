Expand / Collapse search
NBA Draft
Published

Nuggets trade into first round of NBA Draft in pick swap with Pacers

The Nuggets are acquiring the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft

Associated Press
The NBA-champion Denver Nuggets traded into the first round of the draft by acquiring the 29th overall pick from the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic celebrate at the championship parade

Jamal Murray #27 and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrate during the 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Parade on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images)

As part of the deal, the Nuggets will also receive the 32nd pick from the Pacers in Thursday night's draft. Indiana receives the 40th pick from Denver along with a first-round selection in 2024, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade of picks hasn't been announced.

Indiana Pacers logo on shorts

A detailed view of the Indiana Pacers uniform logo during the second half of the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Denver is trying to sprinkle in an assortment of players around its nucleus of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. Denver struck gold with Christian Braun when the team took the high-energy player out of Kansas last summer at No. 21. Braun turned in valuable minutes off the bench during the Nuggets' run to the franchise's first championship.

Christian Braun with Larry OBrien trophy

Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with the Larry OBrien Championship Trophy during the 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Parade on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

They also have a 20-year-old shooting guard in Peyton Watson who could get more minutes next season. He was acquired in a draft-night deal with Oklahoma City last June.