Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams selected for ITF's top annual tennis awards

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have been selected as the International Tennis Federation's world champions for 2014.

Djokovic won the annual award for a fourth time, while Williams claimed it for a fifth time.

Djokovic won Wimbledon for his seventh Grand Slam title and reclaimed the No. 1 ranking. Williams won the U.S. Open for her 18th major championship and stayed No. 1 throughout the year.

Bob and Mike Bryan won the men's doubles award for the 11th time in 12 years, while Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy took the women's prize for the third straight time.

CiCi Bellis of the United States and Russia's Andrey Rublev were named junior world champions. Japan's Yui Kamiji and Shingo Kunieda are the wheelchair champions.