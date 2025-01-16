Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame's Riley Leonard credits open faith for bringing team, Ohio State together for national title

Leonard and Notre Dame will play Ohio State on Monday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Urban Meyer praises Marcus Freeman for driving Notre Dame’s success | The Herd Video

Urban Meyer praises Marcus Freeman for driving Notre Dame’s success | The Herd

Urban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Marcus Freeman’s impact on Notre Dame’s success this season.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard has been outspoken about his faith and belief in God during his collegiate career.

On Wednesday, Leonard told reporters before the national championship game against Ohio State that he believes that the open faith players have on each team is the reason why they are competing for college football’s top prize.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Riley Leonard in the Orange Bowl

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, #13, aims a pass during first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"I truly think things happen for a reason. Not only us, but Ohio State as well. I think we’re the two main teams to just publicly display our faith the most," he said, via Sports Michiana. "I don’t know if this is some divine teaching, you know, who put us here. 

"I truly believe that Jesus was looking over both our shoulders throughout the who season and put these two teams on a pedestal for a reason."

Leonard has been open about his faith, especially in the College Football Playoff.

OHIO STATE PLAYER, TIKTOK STAR DISMISSED BEFORE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AGAINST NOTRE DAME

Riley Leonard celebrates

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, #13, throws oranges to his teammates after winning the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

He was asked about what changed in the second half in their win over Penn State in the semifinals.

"Shoot, I just started trusting in the Lord. I looked up and said, ‘Jesus, whatever your will is for my life, I trust it 100%.’ This offense and this team trusts in Jesus and his plan for this season," he said, via The Deseret.

He also thanked God after the Fighting Irish’s win over Georgia.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without him, I wouldn’t be here and we wouldn’t be here as a whole group," he said.

Riley Leonard vs Georgia

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, #13, celebrates after a quarterfinal game against Georgia in a College Football Playoff on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notre Dame will play Ohio State for the title on Monday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics