Notre Dame's Riley Leonard credits open faith for bringing team, Ohio State together for national title

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard has been outspoken about his faith and belief in God during his collegiate career.

On Wednesday, Leonard told reporters before the national championship game against Ohio State that he believes that the open faith players have on each team is the reason why they are competing for college football’s top prize.

"I truly think things happen for a reason. Not only us, but Ohio State as well. I think we’re the two main teams to just publicly display our faith the most," he said, via Sports Michiana. "I don’t know if this is some divine teaching, you know, who put us here.

"I truly believe that Jesus was looking over both our shoulders throughout the who season and put these two teams on a pedestal for a reason."

Leonard has been open about his faith, especially in the College Football Playoff.

He was asked about what changed in the second half in their win over Penn State in the semifinals.

"Shoot, I just started trusting in the Lord. I looked up and said, ‘Jesus, whatever your will is for my life, I trust it 100%.’ This offense and this team trusts in Jesus and his plan for this season," he said, via The Deseret.

He also thanked God after the Fighting Irish’s win over Georgia.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without him, I wouldn’t be here and we wouldn’t be here as a whole group," he said.

Notre Dame will play Ohio State for the title on Monday night.