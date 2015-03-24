Not So Wild West: Lakers play host to Wolves

(SportsNetwork.com) - The teams with the worst records in the Western Conference square off Friday night when the Los Angeles Lakers welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Staples Center.

Both teams are mired in three-game losing streaks. The Lakers haven't won at home since Nov. 9 versus the Charlotte Hornets and the Timberwolves haven't won on the road since Nov. 5 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers fell to the ultra-tough Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, 99-93, in Hollywood.

Kobe Bryant netted 22 points for Los Angeles, which has dropped seven of its last nine games. Jeremy Lin added 14 points, while Nick Young scored 13 for the second unit.

Jordan Hill and Ronnie Hill both had 11 in the losing effort.

"They're one of the best defensive clubs in the league," Lakers coach Byron Scott said. "We have to get better on the defensive end."

Memphis is third in opponents' scoring, while the Lakers are dead last at 110.8 ppg allowed. Just ahead of them is Minnesota, which allows opponents an average of 109.7.

The T-Wolves fell by 17 at home on Wednesday to the Milwaukee Bucks in the battle of the first two picks in this past summer's draft.

Milwaukee's Jabari Parker, the No. 2 selection out of Duke, had 11 points with seven rebounds, while the top pick, Andrew Wiggins, went for 14 points and eight boards.

Corey Brewer paced the Timberwolves with 19 points in their 103-86 drubbing.

It was the first time in NBA history that four teenagers played in the same game, with Minnesota's Wiggins and Zach LaVine both starting against Milwaukee's Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The T-Wolves didn't score a point over the final 2:40.

"We got a lot of guys playing roles that they aren't accustomed to playing," Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said. "They put some pressure on, but as we fell behind, we lost any kind of motion. They locked in defensively."

Thaddeus Young, who missed the past five games due to the death of his mother, scored three points on 1-of-10 shooting

Minnesota is 0-10 when allowing 100 or more points.

The Timberwolves won three of four last season against the Lakers and their victory on Nov. 10, 2013 halted a 22-game losing streak. Minny is 1-14 in its last 15 as the visitor in this series.