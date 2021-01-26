No players elected into National Baseball Hall of Fame for 2021

For the second time in the last eight years, no MLB players will be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America released their ballots on Tuesday showing that Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens once again fell just short, and no other potential candidates received the number of votes necessary to be enshrined into Cooperstown.

It's the first time the BBWAA didn't choose anyone since 2013.

Schilling, Bonds, and Clemens will have one more opportunity to make the Hall of Fame next year -- it will be their final time on the ballot.

Schilling, a three-time World Series champion, was 16 votes shy of the 75% mark that would have made him a Hall of Famer. Last year, he was 20 votes short. Schilling pitched for 20 MLB seasons, had 216 career wins, with a 3.46 ERA, and 3,116 strikeouts. He finished second in the Cy Young voting three separate times.

Schilling is most-remembered for pitching Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees with a bloody sock, which derived from an ankle tendon injury, and the bloody sock was a byproduct of the stitches pressing against his tendon. The Red Sox ended up winning the game, and eventually put an end to their 86-year wait for a World Series title.

"It’s all right, the game doesn’t owe me anything," Schilling said during a live video stream on his Twitter account.

Bonds received 61.8% of the votes, while Clemens had 61.6% of votes. Both players fell short of the Hall of Fame for the ninth time, and many suspect that both have used performance-enhancing substances during their playing days, which is why they've yet to be enshrined.

Joining Schilling, Clemens, and Bonds on next year's ballot will be Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. Rodriguez was suspended for all of the 2014 season for violating Major League Baseball's PED policy and collective bargaining agreement, and Ortiz had his name allegedly appeared on a list of players who tested positive back in 2003.

The 2022 ballot also will include Phillies stars Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard, switch-hitting slugger Mark Teixeira, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.