No. 11 Houston rolls over SMU

Case Keenum threw for 318 yards with a ranked Houston 7 victory over SMU.

Keenum went 30-of-45 through the air to give him 1,426 career completions, surpassing Graham Harrell of Texas Tech's previous record of 1,403.

He also tied two more NCAA records, both held by Hawaii's Timmy Chang, with his 36th career 300-yard passing game and his third 4,000-yard passing season.

Keenum was already the NCAA���s career leader in passing yardage (17,855), total offense (18,771), touchdown passes (145) and touchdowns accounted for (168).

Michael Hayes totaled 156 yards with a score and Justin Johnson caught nine passes for 99 yards and a touchdown for Houston (11-0, 7-0 C-USA), which set a school record with its 11th win of the season.

J.J. McDermott completed 23-of-40 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Mustangs (6-5, 4-3 C-USA), who have lost four of their last five games.