Nike's new jerseys for 2024 MLB season get mixed reviews from players, fans

Nike’s new on-field Vapor Premier uniforms for the 2024 MLB season are receiving mixed reviews among players and fans.

MLB and Nike announced more details about the jerseys, as well as retail options for fans, saying how they will be worn by players heading into Spring Training. The nine teams that will be wearing the Nike MLB City Connect uniforms this season were also revealed (Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays).

The Nike Vapor Premier jersey was introduced during the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, and was received well by some of the game’s best.

"These new uniforms fit better and feel lighter," reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves said in an official statement. "I play fast and want to wear something that won’t pull when I’m running. Feeling free in the jersey is the best feeling in the world."

St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado added: "The Nike Vapor Premier jersey is soft, light and comfortable. It’s almost like wearing my favorite shirt out on the field – and so easy to move around in."

However, Arenado’s teammate, pitcher Miles Mikolas was reported to say the jerseys looked "cheap" in the clubhouse at spring training. He also felt the new Nike Vapor Premier chassis, which will be a part of every MLB uniform for every team this season, didn’t fit right and "pants are no longer as customized."

Nike and MLB have worked with Fanatics since 2020 to manufacture each team's jersey. However, the jersey program and design initiatives are strictly on Nike’s end, and this new Vapor Premier jersey comes after testing on hundreds of MLB players.

This jersey has been in development for years, as Nike wished to "improve mobility, moisture management and fit" with sustainability also top of mind in its design. The fabric of the Vapor Premier jersey is made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns, providing 25% more stretch and allows the jersey to dry 28% faster with moisture-wicking Dri-Fit ADV technology built in to help the players stay cool throughout games.

Nike also body-scanned more than 300 baseball players to get the ideal fit, which they found more athletic and form-fitting than the prior chassis used.

Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward was a fan of the jersey after trying it on Tuesday.

"Somehow this feels even more authentic than the ones that we’ve been wearing," he said on the team’s X page. "The material feels that much nicer. Feels like it’s going to breathe better. And I think the really cool part for the fans, the numbers on the back, having that different texture."

MLB also caught players speaking about their All-Star jerseys in Seattle last year.

"I definitely feel faster in it," Arizona Diamondbacks Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll said.

Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen added: "It feels more fit on your body and how light it is. It’s kind of like the NBA-type of jerseys."