NHL star wants to be Jake Paul's next boxing opponent: 'I’d wreck ya'

Maybe a basketball player wasn’t a good boxing match for YouTube star Jake Paul -- a hockey player, however, might be a better opponent. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane certainly thinks so.

Kane issued a challenge to Paul after he knocked out former NBA guard Nate Robinson in the second round of their bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

“Jeeezzzz maybe I should take on @jakepaul next,” his tweet read.

The next day Kane made a more direct challenge.

“Yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya,” he tweeted out. “Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE”

Kane isn’t alone in thinking Paul’s fight wasn’t a fair matchup.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner replied to Paul’s tweet challenging UFC fighter Conor McGregor saying: “I would **** you up.”

Lehner even replied to Kane’s challenge saying: “Nah step out of the way and let real knights fight #babyshark”

Paul has yet to respond to either challenge but he might not want to when he learns more about his opponent.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Kane has led the NHL in penalty minutes for the past two seasons.

His dad, Perry, was also an amateur boxer and if that wasn’t enough, he was named after former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.