NHL star accuses estranged wife of hitting him as divorce gets uglier

NHL star Evander Kane was granted a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife after accusing her of punching him in the face multiple times and, in one instance, swinging their baby daughter around during a heated argument, according to court documents.

The court filings, which were reported by TMZ on Saturday, mark the latest chapter in the messy divorce between the 30-year-old Evander and 29-year-old Anna Kane.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Evander detailed four instances in which Anna allegedly became physically abusive with him, spanning from 2019 — a year after the couple wed — to July 2021, the same month Anna accused the Sharks forward of betting on his own NHL games.

Evander, a forward for the San Jose Sharks, has denied the betting allegations, which are being investigated by the NHL.

During the first alleged incident of domestic violence, Evander said Anna hit him "7-8 times in the face with her first" following an undisclosed argument, according to the court documents.

Anna also struck the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Evander following two arguments in October 2020 and April 2021, the Canadian-born player said.

Following an argument this July, Evander alleged Anna pushed him and tugged on a bag over his shoulder as he tried to get himself away from her.

"During that same incident, Evander also says Anna dangerously swing around their baby daughter," according to TMZ.

Anna filed for divorce that same month. A few weeks later, she accused Evander of "throwing games to win money" and abandoning their 1-year-old to party in Europe.

She also wrote about not having enough money for baby formula and said that Evander asked her to sell her wedding ring to survive.

Evander later called Anna "mentally unwell" and said that he "will and always have taken care of my daughter in every way possible."

Kane’s financial struggles have been well-documented over the last couple years.

In 2019, he was sued by a Las Vegas Strip casino for allegedly failing to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evander filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in January after amassing nearly $27 million in debt, according to reports.

He signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Sharks in 2018 and led his team in goals (22), assists (27) and points (49) in 56 games last season.

San Jose finished 21-28-7 and missed the playoffs.

Evander will seek a permanent restraining order against Anna in a hearing scheduled for September, TMZ reported.