NHL fan chugs beer after catching errant puck in wild hockey moment

One NHL fan went above and beyond Tuesday night to create an epic hockey moment in the third period of a game between the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks.

A puck that was meant to be passed down the ice at the Ball Arena in Denver flew out the rink and into the stands near the neutral zone. A fan caught the puck, found the broadcast camera and began to chug a beer, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Colorado led by a goal in that moment but scored two more after the fan got the crowd pumped up. Martin Necas and Parker Kelly added the insurance goals to give the Avalanche a 4-1 win.

It was unclear if the added buzz gave the Avalanche the extra oomph it needed to win the game, but they’ll take it.

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first goal of the season and the first regular-season goal in over three years. The left-winger missed the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons as well as the 2024-25 regular season after undergoing a series of knee surgeries.

The crowd erupted when he put the second-period goal into the back of the net.

Anaheim got its lone goal from Leo Carlsson, his 11th of the season.

The Avalanche snapped the Ducks’ seven-game winning streak. They improved to 16-1-2 in their last 19 meetings against the Ducks.

Colorado is 11-1-5 while Anaheim is 11-4-1 this season.

