Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Colorado Avalanche

NHL fan chugs beer after catching errant puck in wild hockey moment

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first regular-season goal in over three years in Colorado's win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One NHL fan went above and beyond Tuesday night to create an epic hockey moment in the third period of a game between the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks.

A puck that was meant to be passed down the ice at the Ball Arena in Denver flew out the rink and into the stands near the neutral zone. A fan caught the puck, found the broadcast camera and began to chug a beer, much to the delight of the home crowd.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gabriel Landeskog greets his teammates

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, center, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado led by a goal in that moment but scored two more after the fan got the crowd pumped up. Martin Necas and Parker Kelly added the insurance goals to give the Avalanche a 4-1 win.

It was unclear if the added buzz gave the Avalanche the extra oomph it needed to win the game, but they’ll take it.

CAPITALS CENTER'S HIT ON HURRICANES' GOALTENDER SPARKS MELEE IN WASHINGTON'S WIN

Cale Makar checks Jansen Harkins

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, right, checks Anaheim Ducks center Jansen Harkins as he pursues the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first goal of the season and the first regular-season goal in over three years. The left-winger missed the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons as well as the 2024-25 regular season after undergoing a series of knee surgeries.

The crowd erupted when he put the second-period goal into the back of the net.

Anaheim got its lone goal from Leo Carlsson, his 11th of the season.

The Avalanche snapped the Ducks’ seven-game winning streak. They improved to 16-1-2 in their last 19 meetings against the Ducks.

Lukas Dostal stops a puck

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal makes a glove save in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado is 11-1-5 while Anaheim is 11-4-1 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue