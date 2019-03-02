Expand / Collapse search
NFL's Todd Gurley learns he has arthritic knee

By David Aaro | Fox News
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley scores past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the first half in an NFL divisional football playoff game in L.A. bac, in January. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley reportedly has been diagnosed with arthritis in his left knee, according to Jeff Howe of theathletic.com.

Gurley was used very sparingly in the 2018 playoffs, especially after the divisional round game against Dallas. The diagnosis could explain the reasoning for his lack of carries during the Rams' playoff run, which ended against the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

RAMS ANDREW WHITWORTH REACTS TO SUPER BOWL LOSS: 'AT THE END OF THE DAY YOU'RE ALL GONNA DIE'

His knee issues started earlier in the season, when he was forced to miss the final two games against Arizona and San Francisco. Back in December, the Rams said it was just soreness and inflammation.

During the Super Bowl, he finished with 10 carries for 35 yards and a catch for a loss of one yard, well under his 89 yards per game during the regular season.

The Rams had issued no comment as of Saturday late afternoon on what treatment he might undergo moving forward.

David Aaro is a Freelance Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.