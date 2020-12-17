NFL Week 15: How to win $100,000 with FOX Bet's Super 6

As great as the NFL games were on paper for Week 14, we really only got one incredible contest. The Ravens' dramatic 47-42 victory in Cleveland was a thriller that sits as the clubhouse leader for Game of the Year.

The Week 15 slate is significantly less appealing. Each of the four prime-time games -- Saturday night football! Yes! -- features a team with a losing record. In fact, there’s only one game featuring two teams with winning records (Chiefs at Saints).

With just three weeks left in the season, look alive, people!

Here's the breakdown of this week's Super 6 slate:

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) vs. Chicago Bears:

A significant line movement occurred here, as the Vikings were giving 6.5 on the look-ahead line. However, after Chicago's convincing victory over Houston and the Vikings' loss in Tampa, the line re-opened at Minnestoa giving 3.5.

This is a rematch from a Monday night showdown last month, when Nick Foles couldn’t move the ball (106 yards passing) and the Vikings took advantage of a beat-up Bears defensive front to escape with a 19-13 victory. Mitchell Trubisky has looked competent in the last three games, especially in the red zone (10 TDs in 12 trips).

If the Vikings are again without leading tackler Eric Kendricks, Minnesota might struggle against a resurgent Chicago running game, which had no 90-plus yard games in the first 10 contests, but has two in the last three weeks. One thing to remember: Minnesota kicker Dan Bailey missed three field goals and an extra point last week, and coach Mike Zimmer has completely lost faith in him, which could lead to more aggressive coaching in Chicago territory. THE PICK: Vikings by 4-6.

Tennessee Titans (off) vs. Detroit Lions:

The uncertainty of Lions QB Matt Stafford (rib injury) makes this a difficult one to handicap, but one thing is for sure, you can expect a lot of offense. Titans RB Derrick Henry is chasing a 2,000-yard season, and he’ll need 468 yards over the last three games (156 per game) to make it happen. Only seven players have reached that mark, the last being Adrian Peterson while with the Vikings in 2012.

Detroit is 28th in defensive rush efficiency, and gave up 206 rushing yards to Dalvin Cook and 168 to Aaron Jones earlier this season. Consider this: The Packers have the second-most efficient offense in the NFL. They scored 42 and 31 points against the Lions this season. The Titans have the third-most efficient offense in the NFL and have gone over 30 points eight times. THE PICK: Titans by 4-6.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) at Atlanta Falcons:

Matt Ryan is quietly having a down season (sixth in sacks taken, sixth in interceptions) at the age of 35, and he’ll once again be without star WR Julio Jones, which means the Bucs will focus all their attention on Calvin Ridley, who leads the Falcons in receptions, yards, YPC, and TDs.

Tampa Bay held both Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson under 40 yards receiving last week, mostly thanks to an aggressive pass rush (six sacks). "Forrest Gump" best summed up the Falcons: "Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get." Started 0-5. Won three of four. Pounded Las Vegas, lost to a bad Chargers team.

However, you do know what you’re getting when you pressure Ryan: interceptions. He has thrown six under pressure, tied for second-most in the NFL. Tampa is second in the NFL in pressure rate, and fourth in sacks. Tom Brady has been fantastic on the road (15 TDs, two INTs), and against teams not in the mix for the playoffs (12 TDs, two INTs). THE PICK: Bucs by 10-12.

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5) at Washington Football Team:

Washington lost Alex Smith midway through its victory over the 49ers last week, and even though his replacement Dwayne Haskins was able to hold on for the win, it really was about the defense scoring twice. Chase Young and company should have success against a mediocre Seattle offensive line.

Washington is optimistic Smith might be able to return, and it needs him to. Haskins hasn’t thrown a TD pass since September, and he has seven turnovers in 177 dropbacks. As impressive as the Washington pass defense has been, you must consider it hasn’t faced a QB in the top five in YPA or QB Rating, and nobody ranked in the Top 10 in DVOA.

Washington ranks 32nd (last) among teams defending No. 1 receivers, so DK Metcalf could be in line for a monster afternoon after a relatively quiet five-game stretch with only two TDs and one 100-yard game. THE PICK: Seahawks by 7-9.

New England Patriots (+2.5) at Miami Dolphins:

Bill Belichick is 25-5 in his last 30 games against rookie QBs. He held Rookie of the Year favorite Justin Herbert scoreless two weeks ago. This is the Patriots' third straight road game, but as long as they don’t have to pass, Cam Newton should be fine. Newton has thrown for 84 yards (win), 69 yards (win) and 119 yards (loss) in the last three weeks.

Miami’s run defense remains suspect (24th in the NFL). Be careful taking the Dolphins here without checking the injury report, as the Miami lost its top two receivers and top tight end to injuries in the loss to the Chiefs. THE PICK: Patriots by 1-3.

Cleveland Browns (-3.5) at New York Giants:

Expect the Browns to come out sluggish on Sunday Night Football following brutal back-to-back games against AFC contenders in Tennessee and Baltimore. Baker Mayfield only made one mistake against the Ravens, his first interception since Thanksgiving.

The Giants were foolish to rush not-fully-healthy Daniel Jones out there against Arizona, which hunted him on every down, resulting in six sacks and three fumbles (lost one). Jones now has nine total TDs and 14 INTs this season. Jason Garrett is coaching for his job as offensive coordinator on a team that has scored the second-fewest points in the NFL. THE PICK: Browns by 4-6.

