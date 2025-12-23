Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons

NFL star gets into Christmas spirit after Week 16 win

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had two touchdown passes in a 24-19 win over the Cardinals

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Brady Quinn shares his BIGGEST takeaway from Falcons' win over Cardinals | NFL on FOX

Brady Quinn shares his BIGGEST takeaway from Falcons' win over Cardinals | NFL on FOX

Brady Quinn shared his BIGGEST takeaway from the Atlanta Falcons' win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was feeling a bit jollier after Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals than he did coming into the Week 16 matchup.

Cousins was 21-of-35 with 197 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons topped the Cardinals, 26-19. After the game, Cousins spoke to reporters wearing a Christmas-inspired suit.

Kirk Cousins looks for an open receiver

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The jacket featured branches of a Christmas tree, lights and ornaments.

Cousins asked a reporter if he was "a little jealous" of his outfit before he sat down.

"Yeah, my wife dresses me, so," Cousins said. "She wanted this on."

The veteran quarterback added that he wouldn’t have worn the suit if the team had ended up leaving Glendale, Arizona, with a loss.

"I have enough self-awareness to know that's not the right decision," he said.

Kirk Cousins wears a Christmas suit

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kirk Cousins talks to reporters

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said his wife dresses him after wearing a Christmas suit on Dec. 21, 2023. (Associated Press)

Cousins lost his job as the Falcons’ full-time starter in the middle of last season to Michael Penix Jr. after he signed a four-year deal reportedly worth $180 million. He ended up playing 14 games in 2024 and led the league in interceptions.

This season, Penix suffered a season-ending injury allowing Cousins to take the reins once again. He’s started six of the eight games he’s appeared in this year. He has 1,415 passing yards and eight touchdown passes. He’s 3-3 in the six starts he’s made.

"It has a weird feeling right now because any time you win in this league, you have to be grateful and happy about it," Cousins said after the win against the Cardinals. "I think we all as professionals hold ourselves to a standard where we feel like there are plays for each one of us that could’ve been better – I feel that way. It's an interesting feeling right now.

"We're thrilled and we’re going to enjoy the flight home, but we're all kind of looking at each other like, ‘Hey, could you have done this? Could I have done that?’ That's just the emotion you feel right now. I think some of that's a credit to Arizona. I thought they played really hard, made it hard and made it feel muddy and junked up a little bit throughout the game – they did a good job of that."

Atlanta is 6-9 on the season entering Week 17 and out of playoff contention.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

