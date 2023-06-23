Expand / Collapse search
Hunting
Published

NFL quarterback Carson Wentz hunts down black bear in Alaska: 'Bucket list opportunity'

Wentz and his brother share a hunting YouTube channel and Instagram page

Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 23

Carson Wentz has some time on his hands since he's a free agent, so he's crossing off things on his "bucket list."

When he's not playing football, the NFL quarterback and his brother, Zach Wentz, create hunting content on their YouTube channel, "Wentz Bros Outdoors."

The siblings also share an Instagram account of their experiences, and Carson was able to do something hunters only dream of.

Carson Wentz drops back

Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders looks to throw a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of the game at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, Wentz posted a photo of himself with a black bear he just hunted in Alaska with a bow and arrow.

"Bucket list," Wentz wrote with a checkmark emoji in his Instagram caption. "Got the opportunity to spot and stalk black bear in one of our new favorite places on earth— Alaska! Incredible trip and an incredible animal!"

There were three separate photos of Wentz with the bear, and two other shots of the breathtaking backdrop.

Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders throws a pass during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Oct. 13, 2022. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The brothers haven't posted on YouTube since December, but have been much more active on Instagram — the account has over 65,000 followers, and their YouTube channel has over 10,000 subscribers.

Wentz's most recent NFL gig was as quarterback of the Washington Commanders last season, playing in seven games before fracturing his finger. He was released in February.

Carson Wentz stares on field

Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders reacts after a throw during the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Oct. 9, 2022. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Wentz isn't the first football player to go on a hunting mission this offseason — former defensive lineman Derek Wolfe killed a mountain lion in January after it had killed two dogs and a mule deer in a rural neighborhood in Colorado.