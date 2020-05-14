NFL owner believes fans could return to stadium in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

At least one NFL owner believes there could be some fans in stadiums this coming season, despite warnings and health guidelines from federal and state governments and medical experts.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper told CNBC on Wednesday he can see some fans returning to the seats.

“There should be some amount of fans in the stadiums, depending on what locale and where you are and what the local rules are. There could possibly be,” he told the network, adding that if people feel safe flying on an airplane right now that it would be “practical” to come up with a plan to have fans watch games in stadium seating.

“You won’t be having full stadiums, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fans in the stadium either,” Tepper said. “If you’re comfortable being in a closed airplane for a cross-country trip, 18 inches apart, maybe with two seats in between you and being 5 feet away from each other, you might be comfortable in an open-air stadium.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leading the White House’s task force on combating the coronavirus, said last month that the future of sports likely includes games being played without spectators.

“It’s really going to depend on what actually evolves over the next a couple of months. You know, regarding sports, I believe, and I think this is going to be implemented by the initiation and the initiative of the people who own these clubs,” he said on Snapchat’s “Good Luck America.”

So far, NFL teams have not been allowed to have players at their training facilities. The league has extended its virtual offseason through the rest of May.

All 32 teams must submit plans for reopening their facilities to the league by Friday, though no dates for such reopenings are set. Offseason workouts must end by June 26, about a week later than usual. That could change depending on developments with the pandemic.

The league will inform teams promptly about how to proceed with on-field activities “in the event club facilities reopen at some point in June,” according to the memo. The league said it would work with medical advisers to establish protocols for reopening facilities.

