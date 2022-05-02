Bears great Olin Kreutz fired by Chicago sports outlet after he allegedly 'physically attacked' employee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Bears center Olin Kreutz was removed from a local Chicago sports media outlet after he allegedly attacked an employee.

CHGO said in a statement late Monday night that Kreutz "physically attacked" an employee and was no longer a part of the company.

"Although we were shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay," CHGO said in a statement. "The healthy and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy."

Kreutz replied to the company’s statement with a Mike Tyson quote picture.

"Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it," the picture read, attributing Tyson.

Kreutz is also an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago.

The former center played in the NFL for the Bears and the New Orleans Saints from 1998-2011. He played mostly with the Bears before joining the Saints for his final season in 2011.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro in 2006 and named to the NFL’s 2000s team.