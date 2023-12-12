NFL legend Tom Brady dreams up standout baseball career in alternate universe in new trading card ad

The recently retired Tom Brady has appeared in his fair share of advertisements over the past couple of decades. But, Brady's latest ad for Topps puts a unique and hilarious spin on his career.

The ad explores an alternate reality where Brady had a Hall of Fame career in the MLB, playing for the Montreal Expos instead of shattering records under center in the NFL. The ads come just ahead of the seven-time Super Bowl winner's debut in the newest Topps baseball trading card set, Bowman Draft.

Brady will be included in the latest set as a player for the Montreal Expos. Brady was drafted by the Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The trading cards set launched on Dec. 12, an apparent tribute to Brady's longtime jersey number. Former Expos stars and would-have-been teammates Vladimir Guerrero, Larry Walker and Pedro Martinez also make appearances in the ad.

TOM BRADY RIPS 'MEDIOCRITY IN TODAY’S NFL,' TAKES ISSUE WITH 'PRODUCT' ON THE FIELD

"That guy just never let us lose," Walker said in the ad as he reminisced with Martinez and Guerrero in a bar called "Brady's Brasserie."

The commercial also explores the notion that Brady's greatness could have ultimately stopped the Expos from leaving Montreal. Almost two decades ago, the Expos relocated to Washington, D.C., where the franchise became known as the Nationals.

The commercials attempt to balance Brady's baseball career by highlighting accomplishments, but also showing what would be a pair of disappointing defeats. The ad shows World Series losses to the San Francisco Giants – a team with the same nickname as the franchise Brady lost two Super Bowls to.

Eli Manning could not pass on the opportunity to chime in. The former New York Giants star wore a San Francisco Giants jersey and hat as he poked fun at Brady for losing to his team twice in the big game.

"Hey Tom, I hear it's 'Brady Day' and seems like people are sharing their favorite moments from your career, so I wanted to add my thoughts," Manning said in a video posted to social media.

"Man, what a run you had, 23 years, seven world championships, multiple MVPs, you're a Montreal legend. Personally, my favorite moments were those Giants championships… You've got a special place in the hearts of all of us…. from San Francisco."

Topps said in a release obtained by Fox News Digital that the set of cards includes 81 autographed and numbered cards. A select number of the cards are expected to feature special inscriptions.

One of the cards was signed with the message, "If baseball doesn't work out there's always football."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady was a three-sport athlete in high school.