NFL to investigate game officials appearing to ask Bucs' Mike Evans for autograph: report

NFL referees are prohibited from asking players for 'autographs or memorabilia'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The NFL is investigating two game officials after they appeared to approach Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans to ask for his autograph in Charlotte on Sunday, according to a report.

Video taken after the Bucs' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday appeared to show side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter approaching Evans on his way to the locker room and having him sign something. 

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs a young fan's jersey before the Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs a young fan's jersey before the Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the league is reviewing the matter. 

It was not immediately clear if Evans was asked to autograph something but according to the report, the NFL-NFL Referees Association’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits officials from asking "players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia." 

Damien Wilson and Donte Jackson of the Panthers tackle Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Damien Wilson and Donte Jackson of the Panthers tackle Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

According to USA Today, Lamberth is a 20-year veteran and Sutter joined the NFL as an official in 2019. 

The Bucs were held to just three points on Sunday against a struggling Carolina, which improved to 2-5 with third string quarterback PJ Walker and with the recent absences of running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. 

Mike Evans of the Buccaneers prepares to warm up before the Panthers game on Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike Evans of the Buccaneers prepares to warm up before the Panthers game on Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The Bucs’ 3-4 start to the season marks Tom Brady’s worst start through Week 7 since 2002. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

