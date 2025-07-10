NFL first-round draft pick falls victim to cunning bank impersonation scam that cost him thousands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NFL first-round draft pick was the victim of a $240,000 heist after someone pranked him into thinking he was speaking to a banker.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner received a call from someone impersonating himself to be a banker at JPMorgan Chase on Feb. 19, which led to the eventual bank heist.

The caller "claimed someone was attempting to impersonate [Turner] at a Chase Bank branch in Arizona and presented two copies of ID to execute a wire transfer," according to the Minnesota Star Tribune, citing an affidavit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Turner was then told by the caller to transfer money to two separate business accounts to stop the supposed theft. He then sent two payments, each worth $120,000, to "Island Food Truck LLC" and "CNL FL LLC."

"[Turner] spoke with a family member and determined [he] may have been a victim of a fraud scam," the affidavit read.

"Through our investigation, several suspects have been identified, and we are working toward criminal charges to hold them accountable," Eagan Police Sgt. Rich Evans said in a statement to ESPN.

RAMS' DAVANTE ADAMS SAYS LEBRON JAMES WOULD HAVE BEEN ONE OF THE BEST WIDE RECEIVERS IN NFL HISTORY

Police have also asked JPMorgan Chase if its own internal investigation found whether its own employees played a role in the scheme and how "the fraudster was able to obtain sensitive account details including Dallas’ full name, linked phone numbers and [his] LLC account info."

Turner was the 17th overall pick in last year's NFL Draft out of Alabama, where he was named the SEC's Co-Defensive Player of the Year in his senior year. He lost the national championship with the team against Georgia in his freshman season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The linebacker racked up 20 combined tackles (eight solo, 12 assisted), three of them for loss, as well as another three sacks and an interception.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.