NFL Draft: Giants' Adoree' Jackson reveals how rookies can earn respect in locker room, talks own experience

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adoree' Jackson was a first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017 after a stellar collegiate career at USC and knows exactly what it’s like to walk into a locker room as the rookie trying to make a name for himself and gain the respect of his teammates.

Jackson, who currently plays cornerback for the New York Giants, gave tips for incoming rookies in a recent interview with Fox News Digital about how to win over the locker room when camps and the season start to ramp up.

"Come in and get ready to work. As soon as I got drafted I texted Deshea Townsend, who was the (defensive backs) coach, and asked for all the (defensive backs’) numbers and I personally reached out to all of them and told them I’m excited to join them and ready to work with the guys," Jackson said. "I think that’s the best way to handle it and go about it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When you come in as a freshman in college, you come in as a freshman in high school, you try to prove yourself to get on the bus or whatever it may be. You’re really just trying to earn the respect of the guys and I think the best way to do it is by coming to work every day and willing to learn because you don’t have all the answers. Nobody has all the answers. So, I feel like always learning and always trying to get better and getting work in every day is the best way to go about it."

Jackson was taken 18th overall in the 2017 draft and he told Fox News Digital what he remembers most is that it was "super long" to get from where Myles Garrett went No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns to him going No. 18 to the Titans.

TREY WINGO ON NFL DRAFT'S LAS VEGAS DEBUT, MARATHON ESPN BROADCAST, UNCERTAINTY AROUND NO. 1 PICK

"I didn’t know the theatrics of it. I just wanted to get in and get out. … It was really a long day for me. But the cool thing was I was around my family, loved ones. It kept the time going, it kept me busy and it kept my mind off the whole day essentially," he said.

Jackson said he initially thought he was going to get picked by Washington and was a little surprised when Titans general manager Jon Robinson called him.

"When the phone rang, it was during pick like 15. The next pick I think was (Washington) somewhere. And I’m OK, it must be them (but) it was Jon Robinson on the phone," he said. "I think that’s why I was more shocked because I didn’t know how it went. They called two picks ahead."

Jackson said he wasn’t shocked about the possibility of joining the Titans because he had visited them and they told him they were trying to pick up a receiver and a cornerback. Tennessee drafted wide receiver Corey Davis with the No. 5 pick and 13 selections later went with Jackson.

NFL DRAFT 2022: HALL OF FAMER RON MIX TALKS DECISION TO PLAY FOR CHARGERS, OFFERS ADVICE FOR ROOKIES

"I wasn’t shocked at that point. I was more shocked about how it actually went down," he told Fox News Digital.

Jackson played four seasons with the Titans. In his rookie year in 2017, he started all 16 games and had 70 tackles, three forced fumbles and 17 passes defended. He played in all 16 games the following season as well, recording a career-high 73 tackles with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended.

He suffered a foot injury at the end of the 2019 season that caused him to miss the final four games of the regular season. He re-joined the Titans for the playoffs and had nine tackles and five passes defended before the team was eliminated. He played only three games in 2020 due to a knee injury that cost him most of the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2021, Tennessee released Jackson and he signed a three-year deal with the Giants. In his first season in New York, Jackson played in 13 games and had 41 tackles and an interception.